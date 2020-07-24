Meet Taryn, Madison Magazine’s newest blogger
Learn more about this Madisonian who will write about all things fashion, fitness, beauty and more on madisonmagazine.com.
Hi there! I’m excited to introduce myself in this space as Madison Magazine’s newest blogger. But first things first – a disclaimer. I am not from Madison originally. True story: Once I learned three years ago that I would be moving here for my current job at Exact Sciences, I had to Google map it. I have to say, though, this city is amazing, and it’s been great getting to know this place from a newcomer’s perspective. I’ve been welcomed with open arms, and I love being a Madisonian! I have even surprisingly adjusted to the weather — which is truly an accomplishment coming from Dallas, Texas, where the average winter temperature is around 50 degrees!
One of the things I love most about Madison is how fun and inviting this city is — it has a very “come-as-you-are” vibe, which I truly appreciate. So, who am I? I am a two-time breast cancer survivor younger than the age of 40 who is passionate about clean living and clean eating, with plenty of room for indulgences, obviously — life is for living! I am also a bonafide shoe enthusiast — I have well over 200 pairs and I fully converted a room in my house to showcase all of them — another true story.
I am also a big believer in expressing your own personal style, which is something I always strive to do whether I’m presenting in a corporate boardroom, brunching on the patio at Sardine (the crab and shrimp cakes are an absolute must), hanging in a kayak on Lake Monona or meandering around town on any given afternoon … even in the winter months. What you choose to wear can be such a great representation of who you are or who you want to be on any given day, and the possibilities are endless. I have loved fashion for as long as I can remember, and I look forward to sharing some of my favorite fashion and beauty finds, styling ideas and all the Madison must see/do/eat/visit lists your heart can desire!
Keep an eye out for my monthly content on madisonmagazine.com and find me on Instagram as @the.good.schmidt, and visit my website, thegoodschmidt.com. Please stop by and say hello!
