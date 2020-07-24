Meet Taryn, Madison Magazine’s newest blogger

Hi there! I’m excited to introduce myself in this space as Madison Magazine’s newest blogger. But first things first – a disclaimer. I am not from Madison originally. True story: Once I learned three years ago that I would be moving here for my current job at Exact Sciences, I had to Google map it. I have to say, though, this city is amazing, and it’s been great getting to know this place from a newcomer’s perspective. I’ve been welcomed with open arms, and I love being a Madisonian! I have even surprisingly adjusted to the weather — which is truly an accomplishment coming from Dallas, Texas, where the average winter temperature is around 50 degrees!

One of the things I love most about Madison is how fun and inviting this city is — it has a very “come-as-you-are” vibe, which I truly appreciate. So, who am I? I am a two-time breast cancer survivor younger than the age of 40 who is passionate about clean living and clean eating, with plenty of room for indulgences, obviously — life is for living! I am also a bonafide shoe enthusiast — I have well over 200 pairs and I fully converted a room in my house to showcase all of them — another true story.

I am also a big believer in expressing your own personal style, which is something I always strive to do whether I’m presenting in a corporate boardroom, brunching on the patio at Sardine (the crab and shrimp cakes are an absolute must), hanging in a kayak on Lake Monona or meandering around town on any given afternoon … even in the winter months. What you choose to wear can be such a great representation of who you are or who you want to be on any given day, and the possibilities are endless. I have loved fashion for as long as I can remember, and I look forward to sharing some of my favorite fashion and beauty finds, styling ideas and all the Madison must see/do/eat/visit lists your heart can desire!

Keep an eye out for my monthly content on madisonmagazine.com and find me on Instagram as @the.good.schmidt, and visit my website, thegoodschmidt.com. Please stop by and say hello!