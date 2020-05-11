Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Mediterranean Cafe
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Hummus & Pita
MAIN
Choose 2. Served with a side salad and Shawarma meat
Roti Chicken
Spinach Cheese Pie (Vegetarian)
Athenian Moussaka
DESSERT
Two Cashew and Pistachio Baklavas and one Algerian tea
$40 FAMILY MEAL
APPETIZER
Hummus & Pita
MAIN
Choose 3. Served with a side salad and Shawarma meat
Roti Chicken
Spinach Cheese Pie (Vegetarian)
Athenian Moussaka
DESSERT
Three Cashew and Pistachio Baklavas and two Algerian teas
Mon – Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Last order 7:30 p.m.)
608-251-8510
www.medcafemadison.com
