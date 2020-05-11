Mediterranean Cafe

Site staff by Site staff

Mediterranean Cafe $25 INDIVIDUAL APPETIZER Hummus & Pita MAIN Choose 2. Served with a side salad and Shawarma meat Roti Chicken Spinach Cheese Pie (Vegetarian) Athenian Moussaka DESSERT Two Cashew and Pistachio Baklavas and one Algerian tea $40 FAMILY MEAL APPETIZER Hummus & Pita MAIN Choose 3. Served with a side salad and Shawarma meat Roti Chicken Spinach Cheese Pie (Vegetarian) Athenian Moussaka DESSERT Three Cashew and Pistachio Baklavas and two Algerian teas Mon – Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Last order 7:30 p.m.)

608-251-8510

www.medcafemadison.com

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments