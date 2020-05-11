Mediterranean Cafe

Mediterranean Cafe

Mediterranean Cafe

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Hummus & Pita

MAIN

Choose 2. Served with a side salad and Shawarma meat

Roti Chicken

Spinach Cheese Pie (Vegetarian)

Athenian Moussaka

DESSERT

Two Cashew and Pistachio Baklavas and one Algerian tea

$40 FAMILY MEAL

APPETIZER

Hummus & Pita

MAIN

Choose 3. Served with a side salad and Shawarma meat

Roti Chicken

Spinach Cheese Pie (Vegetarian)

Athenian Moussaka

DESSERT

Three Cashew and Pistachio Baklavas and two Algerian teas

Mon – Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Last order 7:30 p.m.)
608-251-8510
www.medcafemadison.com

