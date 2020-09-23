Medical officials identify man killed in Mineral Point Road crash

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim who died in a two-vehicle crash on Mineral Point Road last week.

Law enforcement officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said 22-year-old Anthony M. Chung died from injuries he suffered in the crash. Chung was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Additional testing is still underway. The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating Chung’s death.

