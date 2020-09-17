Medical officials identify man found dead in Reindahl Park

MADISON, Wis. — Medical officials have identified the 54-year-old man found dead in Reindahl Park on Sunday.

Tyrone A. Flood, 54, was found dead around in the 1800 block of Portage Road on the bike path. Police said Flood had suffered head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, but did not confirm Flood’s cause of death.

On Wednesday, the Madison Police Department asked the public to share any information residents may have about the incident. According to an incident report, the man was involved in an altercation with several people before his death.

Flood’s death is still under ivnestigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

