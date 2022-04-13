Medical examiner’s office ID’s Rock Co. public works employee killed by falling tree

by Logan Reigstad

freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the public works department employee who was killed by a falling tree while driving in the town of Janesville on Tuesday.

Randall Reilly, 61, of Edgerton died from injuries he suffered in the accident, the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Reilly was driving in the 4900 block of North River Road near Janesville around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when a tree fell across the road and hit the cab of his dump truck.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The tree fell randomly due to environmental factors and had not been cut, the sheriff’s office said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.