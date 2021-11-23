Medical examiner’s office identifies man killed in Beloit crash

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 58-year-old man who died in a crash in Beloit last week.

Harold Peterson, of Beloit, died from injuries he suffered in the November 18 crash, the medical examiner’s office said. A forensic autopsy was performed on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Park and Henry avenues.

Beloit officials said an initial investigation found Peterson likely suffered a medical incident before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.