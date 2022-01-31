Medical Examiner’s Office identifies driver killed after crashing into tree

by Kyle Jones

DUNKIRK, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who officials say died after his car struck a tree.

Guntis Zeps, 32, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Zeps was traveling north on County Highway A before the crash. Speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash. Zeps was not wearing his seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation.

