Medical examiner reveals names of victims in fatal Dodge County crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

OAK GROVE, Wis. — The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed the names of the victims in Thursday night’s fatal crash.

The news release said a deputy came upon the crash on County Road W near Hillcrest Road in the town of Oak Grove.

Officials said a Chevy Cobalt and Chevy Silverado had collided head on.

The release said the car’s driver, Ryan A. Wehrmann, 22, of Juneau, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Tegan M. Strook, 24, of Juneau, was also found dead at the scene.

Deputies said the truck’s driver, Blake Haines, 21, of Fox Lake, was taken to a hospital then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison after suffering serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

