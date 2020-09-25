Medical examiner releases name of driver in fatal I-90 crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver in Thursday’s fatal crash on Interstate-90 in Madison.

The crash happened on the interstate just south of Highway 12 shortly before 6:30 a.m. Authorities said the driver lost control of his vehicle and was ejected after rolling down a steep embankment.

Michael Wright, 25, of Rochester, Minnesota, was found dead at the scene. A forensic examination was completed the same day and determined that Wright died due to injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the news release.

Further testing is underway, and an investigation into Wright’s death is ongoing.

