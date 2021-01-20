Medical examiner releases name of Blanchardville man killed in I-94 crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Blanchardville man who died in a crash on Interstate-94 early Wednesday morning.

Officials received a report of the single-vehicle crash at around 1:30 a.m. A news release said the accident happened on I-94 westbound at mile marker 251.4 near the town of Medina.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Erik Bredeson. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash, according to preliminary results of a forensic examination.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.