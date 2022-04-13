Medical examiner IDs woman who died following Watertown apartment fire

by Logan Reigstad

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died after a fire in Watertown last week.

Tramesha Smith, 31, of Watertown, died at the Watertown Regional Medical Center following the fire, according to a news release. Her cause of death is pending further investigation.

The city’s fire department said first responders found one person inside an apartment after responding to the early morning blaze at the Watertown East Apartments in the 1100 block of Boughton Street on April 8. The apartment did not have working smoke detectors at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

The Watertown Police Department has taken over the investigation into the fire but did not provide details Wednesday afternoon as to what may have caused it.

