Medical examiner identifies woman killed in I-94 crash near Deerfield

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

DEERFIELD, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate-94 near Deerfield earlier this month.

Officials said the crash happened Sept. 11 on Highway 73 at I-94 eastbound.

Authorities identified the victim as Lora Gibney, 64, of Mauston. Gibney was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead several days after arriving.

The forensic examination, which was completed Friday, said her death was the result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Further testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.