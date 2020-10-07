Medical examiner identifies victims killed in motorcycle crash on WIS 104

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MAGNOLIA, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal motorcycle traffic crash Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 104 at Dunphy Road in the town of Magnolia and was reported to officials just after 4 p.m.

Officials identified the victims as Tammy S. Northrup, 57, of Beloit, and Albert Kath, 67, of Janesville, according to the news release.

Officials determined there was a driver in a pickup truck who tried making a left turn while on the highway.

Authorities said Kath and Northrup were going in the same direction on their motorcycle and rear-ended the truck as it began to turn. Both were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary results confirmed that Northrup and Kath died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Further testing is underway, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

