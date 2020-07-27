Medical examiner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday morning in the 6200 block of Century Avenue.

Officials said Lesley L. Neisius, 48, was transported to a local hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash. Neisius was pronounced dead at the hospital. He died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Middleton Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the incident.

