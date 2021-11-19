Medical examiner identifies victim of eastside homicide as Madison man

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the 24-year-old man killed in a shooting on Madison’s east side earlier this week.

Police said the victim was shot at a home on Home Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He later died at a local hospital shortly after his arrival.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified the victim as Eric Ranson of Madison. According to the medical examiner’s report, Ranson died from wounds he suffered in the shooting. Additional testing is still underway.

Madison police said the department’s Violent Crime Unit has identified and located one person of interest. Wednesday afternoon, police said that person was arrested on unrelated charges.

Ranson’s death and shooting are still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

