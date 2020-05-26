Medical examiner identifies victim in Friday night homicide

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim who died as a result of Friday night’s shooting.

Officials said the incident happened on the 1800 block of Northport Drive in Madison at about 9:15 p.m.

According to the news release, Nang Yee Lee, 81, of Madison, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died three days later.

A forensic autopsy completed Tuesday confirmed that Lee’s death was due to “homicidal violence.”

Madison police said the alleged killer is a 38-year-old man who lived in the same building as Lee. Officials will release the person’s name once he is booked into Dane County Jail.

An investigation into Lee’s death is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.