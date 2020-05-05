Medical examiner identifies victim in Town of Madison homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the victim who was killed in an apparent shooting in the 2600 block of Badger Lane on Monday night.

Antonio Shaw, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene after law enforcement officials received a report of shots fired. First responders tried saving Shaw’s life, but he died from his injuries at 11:23 p.m.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said Shaw died from homicidal firearm violence.

The Town of Madison Police Department is still investigating Shaw’s death.

