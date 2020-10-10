Medical Examiner identifies victim in Town of Burke crash

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person who died following a crash on Friday morning.

According to a news release, Wendy J. Rutherford, 52, of Marshall, died in the crash near Seminary Springs Road and County Highway T in the Town of Burke.

Police said the crash was reported to authorities around 8:30 a.m.

The release said Rutherford was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities said she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The death is still under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

