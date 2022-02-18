Medical examiner identifies victim in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

OREGON, Wis. — Local authorities have identified the man killed in a deadly four-vehicle crash on Highway 14 south of Oregon on Thursday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said 41-year-old Lars M. Otterson of Evansville died of injuries he suffered in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, one of the four drivers was traveling north on Highway 14 when they crossed the centerline and sideswiped a vehicle traveling south before hitting another southbound vehicle head-on. A fourth vehicle then rear-ended the first northbound car.

It’s unclear which vehicle Otterson was driving at the time of the crash.

RELATED: One person killed in multi-car crash outside Oregon

One woman was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Two other drivers were uninjured, and there were no passengers in any of the vehicles involved.

Additional testing is still underway. The medical examiner’s office and the sheriff’s office are still investigating Otterson’s death.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.