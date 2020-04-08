Medical Examiner identifies victim in fatal Beloit crash

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of identity of the person who died after a single vehicle crash Tuesday.

According to a news release, Epigmenio C. Olvera, 46, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials responded to the 1800 block of East Inman Parkway in the City of Beloit around 7:10 p.m.

Authorities said Olvera died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.



