Medical Examiner identifies two killed after car crashed into building

by Kyle Jones

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two people killed in a crash near Edgerton Sunday.

Melody Johnson, 49, of Janesville, and Amy Johnson, 45, of Edgerton died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the two were traveling on Albion Road south of Edgerton Road at around 9:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into a building.

The incident remains under investigation.

