Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Cottage Grove Rd. crash

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying the three people who died in a crash on Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s east side earlier this week.

The medical examiner says 68-year-old Mark A. Brylski and 66-year-old Kathy A. Brylski of Madison and 38-year-old David A. Hanaway of Monona died as a result of the crash Tuesday morning that closed Cottage Grove Road for several hours.

Hanaway and Mark Brylski were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Kathy Brylski died from her injuries at a local hospital. A fourth person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison police say the crash happened when Hanaway was driving a gray sedan and speeding west on Cottage Grove Road before he ran a red light and t-boned a black SUV carrying the Brylskis.

The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

