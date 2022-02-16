Medical examiner identifies Rock Co. crash victim as 70-year-old racing champion

by Logan Rude

CREDIT: Badger Midget Auto Racing Association CREDIT: Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash as a former auto racing champion from Evansville.

Kevin A. Olson, 70, was killed in a head-on crash Friday night on Highway 14 in the Town of Janesville. Authorities said a 30-year-old Sun Prairie man was traveling east on the highway when he crossed the centerline and hit Olson’s vehicle head-on.

Olson was taken to a local hospital after the crash where he was later pronounced dead. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the medical examiner.

Olson was known throughout the local racing community. His career spanned 51 years, with his last win coming on July 21, 2019, at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie. He was 68 years old at the time. In 1997, he was inducted into the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame, and in 2016 he was inducted into the United States Auto Club Hall of Fame.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.

News 3 Now is not naming the other Sun Prairie driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

