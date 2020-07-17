Medical examiner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Madison earlier this month.

The crash happened July 3 at the intersection of Northport Drive and Troy Drive.

Officials said Charles R. Jackson, 24, suffered a serious head injury after his motorcycle was hit by an SUV. He was taken to a hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma with a brain bleed.

The news release said Jackson was pronounced dead Tuesday. A forensic examination determined that Jackson’s death was a result of injuries he suffered from the crash.

Jackson graduated from Operation Fresh Start and had been working at the construction company Findorff.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, and additional testing is underway.

