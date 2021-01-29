Medical examiner identifies missing woman found dead in Janesville

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the woman who was found dead in Janesville on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was originally reported as missing in the area of Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. According to a news release, a snow crew called authorities roughly three hours later after finding the woman on the 1100 block of Woodman Drive.

Officials said 25-year-old Haylee Jarrett, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic autopsy Thursday. Preliminary results of the autopsy are pending further investigation, but original reports from police said there were no indications of foul play or public safety concerns.

Janesville police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continue to investigate the death.

