Medical examiner identifies men who died following Rock Co. water rescue

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the two men who died after they were found in a Rock County pond in the 4400 block of South Indian Lake Drive on Saturday.

The men, 22-year-old Kornnell Tucker and 23-year-old Dillon Geise, were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The medical examiner’s office did not share a cause of death for either man.

A preliminary investigation suggests there was no foul play associated with the deaths.

Officials said the two men had been swimming in the pond when they both went under water while in distress.

The deaths are still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

