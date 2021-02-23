Medical examiner identifies man whose remains were found after Blue Mounds house fire

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

TOWN OF BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner is releasing the name of the man whose remains were found inside a house that burned down last week.

68-year-old Scott M. Wylie was identified as the person who died in the fire on W. Erbe Road in Blue Mounds on February 17th. His remains weren’t found until investigators were back on the scene the following day.

The death and fire are still being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

