Medical examiner identifies man who died after getting hit by car in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner is identifying the man who died after being hit by a car in Sun Prairie earlier this week.

45-year-old Jacob A. Jacobson died after being hit while walking across the street at the intersection of W. Main Street and Foxdale Drive on Wednesday night. Sun Prairie police say one of their officers saw the crash happen as they were on their way to another call and stopped to help, but the medical examiner determined Jacobson died at the scene of his injuries.

Police say the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating as Jacobson’s death is still being investigated by the Sun Prairie Police Department.

