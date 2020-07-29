Medical examiner identifies man killed in west-side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials have identified the man died following a shooting on Madison’s west side on Saturday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as 24-year-old Maurice Bowman, Jr. Bowman died from “homicidal firearm violence,” according to a news release.

Madison police said they responded to a shots fired call at Schroeder Road and Chapel Hill around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Two people were injured in the shooting, and both were taken to a local hospital. Bowman suffered life-threatening injuries that he eventually succumbed to.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Madison Police Department are still investigating Bowman’s death.

