Medical examiner identifies man killed in Janesville workplace accident

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a man who died in a workplace accident last week in Janesville.

44-year-old Robert A. Dye, Jr. died from the injuries suffered while working at a business on Barberry Drive on Friday afternoon, the medical examiner said. He was taken to the hospital after the accident, but died a short time later.

Janesville police said Friday that Dye was hit by a skid steer that was removing snow while he was helping a semi-truck driver at a loading dock.

The death is still under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

