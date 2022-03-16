Medical Examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday.

RELATED: Man involved in fiery crash on Raymond Road dies

Anthony L. Koger III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the road, went airborne, before striking a tree and bursting into flames.

His death remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.