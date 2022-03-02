Medical examiner identifies man electrocuted during tree-trimming accident

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed during a tree-trimming accident on Madison’s south side earlier this week.

A forensic examination from the medical examiner confirmed 38-year-old Dustin L. Gurney of Janesville died Tuesday after being electrocuted.

The Madison Police Department says a company was trimming trees near the intersection of West Broadway and Hoboken Road around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday when a branch got stuck in a power line. When a tree-trimming employee pulled the branch, the power line snapped and hit a company vehicle below.

Gurney was reportedly leaning against the company vehicle at the time and was shocked. Authorities determined he died at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

