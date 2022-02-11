Medical examiner identifies elderly man killed in Rock Co. crash

by Jaymes Langrehr

freeimages.com

BELOIT, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a Town of Beloit crash earlier this month as 87-year-old John V. Tharp.

The crash happened at about 2:52 p.m. on February 2 on the 2200 block of West Creedy Road. Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tharp was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A forensic exam in Dane County confirmed he died as a result of the injuries in the crash.

The medical examiner’s office says additional testing is underway.

The death is still being investigated by the Town of Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.