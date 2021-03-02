Medical examiner identifies driver who crashed into Sun Prairie pizza restaurant

Officials say the man suffered a 'fatal medical event' prior to the crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died after crashing into a Sun Prairie pizza restaurant over the weekend.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle that crashed into Anna’s Pizzeria on Saturday morning. A pickup truck was found inside the building, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

David Schneider, 58, of Sun Prairie, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A news release said officials completed a forensic autopsy Tuesday. Preliminary results indicated the manner of death was natural, as Schneider suffered a “fatal medical event” leading up to the crash.

Further testing is underway. Sun Prairie police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the death.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.