Medical examiner identifies Blooming Grove homicide victim

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office is identifying the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed at a gas station in the Town of Blooming Grove last weekend.

They say Kolby L. Bracey of Madison died after being shot to death at the Kwik Trip on the 4100 block of Milwaukee Street at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect, 29-year-old Trevon L. Adams, allegedly shot Bracey while he sat in his car in the gas station’s parking lot. Bracey tried to drive away before crashing into a retaining wall, and witnesses reported seeing Adams pull Bracey out of the car and heard two more gunshots before Adams drove off in Bracey’s car.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Sunday his office believed the shooting was targeted.

Soon after the shooting, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy found a vehicle matching the description of the one Adams reportedly sped off in. When the deputy tried to pull Adams over, Adams allegedly sped up and blew through multiple stop signs and red lights.

A Maple Bluff Police officer later saw the car at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday and chased it onto State Highway 30 before it got onto I-94 eastbound. According to the criminal complaint filed against Adams, he then made multiple u-turns on the interstate before officers used spike strips near the Badger Interchange at about 11 a.m. Adams reportedly tried to keep driving on the flat tires before getting off at the High Crossing Boulevard exit and heading toward East Washington Avenue.

Police say Adams drove the wrong way down East Washington Avenue before being hit with a Dane County Sheriff’s Office squad car. Adams allegedly tried to run after the crash while still armed with a gun, but was brought down by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

Adams was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, attempting to flee or elude officers, and seven counts of felony bail jumping.

The case remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.