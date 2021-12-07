Medical Examiner identifies Beloit man who died in fire at pool hall

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – On Tuesday, the Rock County Medical Examiner released the name of a man who died after a fire at a Beloit pool hall Sunday.

Sherman Van Antwerp, 69, of Beloit was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

According to the Medical Examiner, an examination showed Van Antwerp died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause of both the fire and Van Antwerp’s death remain under investigation.

