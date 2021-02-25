Medical examiner identifies 29-year-old killed in Sun Prairie shooting

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the identity of the man who died this week after being shot in Sun Prairie.

29-year-old Shanton S. Robinson died at a local hospital Tuesday after being dropped off at a Madison clinic with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting was reported to police in Sun Prairie at about 12:24 p.m. Tuesday. Police say their investigation leads them to believe the shooting took place on Sun Prairie’s west side on Broadway Drive, just off of Highway 151 and Main Street.

The medical examiner confirmed Robinson died from the gunshot.

The shooting is still being investigated by the Sun Prairie Police Department, who have not yet publicly identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

