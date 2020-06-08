Medical examiner identifies 2 killed in Madison house fire

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the names of two people who died in a Madison house fire last week.

Officials received reports of a fire on the 2100 block of Seminole Highway at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

The news release said Brent G. Broge, 32, of Madison, was found dead at the scene. Keani L. Braxton, 21, of Janesville, was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arriving. Each autopsy was completed Thursday.

The release said both of their deaths were due to injuries suffered from the fire. More testing is underway, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

