Medical examiner identifies 17-year-old Beloit boy killed in Rock Co. crash

by Logan Reigstad

freeimages.com

TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the 17-year-old Beloit boy who died following a crash in Rock County on Wednesday.

Silas Wam died from injuries he suffered in the crash Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 213, preliminary results of a forensic examination showed.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Wam was in a blue 2012 Ford Focus heading north on Highway 213 when he left the road and went into a ravine. After that, his car went up a hill and hit a tree and power pole.

Wam was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.