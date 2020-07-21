Medical emergency suspected in Monroe County crash, sheriff says

Stephanie Fryer
Posted:
by Stephanie Fryer
Monrecountycrash2

TOWNSHIP OF JEFFERSON, Wis. — A driver ran over a dog, veered through a yard and crashed into a ditch after suffering a medical emergency on Monday, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a home along the 1000 block of Ogden Avenue in the town of Jefferson around 6 p.m.  They determined the driver veered off both sides of the road before coming to rest in the ditch on the north side of the road. A dog was hit during the process, the release said.

Neither alcohol or drug use was suspected. Deputies believe the driver, identified as Leona Dillon, 86, suffered a medical emergency.

She was found non-responsive, but breathing. She was airlifted to a hospital, the release said.

Monroecountycrash

 

 

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments