Media outlets sue to get lawmaker’s sex harassment records

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Associated Press and other Wisconsin media outlets are suing the state Assembly’s chief clerk demanding the release of records related to allegations of sexual harassment made against a Democratic legislator.

Assembly Democrats said in December that a legislative staffer filed a sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Staush Gruszynski. The Legislature’s human resources office investigated and substantiated the complaint. The AP, the Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel requested records related to the case from Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller that month but the requests were denied.

The outlets filed a lawsuit Wednesday demanding access to the records.

