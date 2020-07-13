Med Flight responds to report of person stuck in grain bin in Grant County
STITZER, Wis. — Med Flight is responding to the scene of a grain bin rescue in Grant County on Monday morning, officials said.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded at 8:20 a.m. to a report of a person stuck up to their waist in a grain bin in the 3200 block of Grandview Road.
Med Flight also responded.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
