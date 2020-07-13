Med Flight responds to report of person stuck in grain bin in Grant County

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

STITZER, Wis. — Med Flight is responding to the scene of a grain bin rescue in Grant County on Monday morning, officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded at 8:20 a.m. to a report of a person stuck up to their waist in a grain bin in the 3200 block of Grandview Road.

Med Flight also responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.