Med Flight called to Wyocena crash with unknown injuries, multiple lanes closed

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WYOCENA, Wis. — Med Flight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 that has closed all eastbound lanes of the highway.

According to Columbia County Dispatch, the crash was reported at 11:34 at the intersection of Highway 16 and Traut Road.

Officials did not have any information about how many people were injured in the crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes are closed because of the crash. The closure is expected to last one hour.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene.

