Med Flight called to combine accident in Green County, dispatchers say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MONTICELLO, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a combine accident in Monticello, according to Green County dispatchers.

The incident happened along Little Sugar Lane.

Med Flight was called to the scene, but dispatchers were unable to confirm any injuries as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

News 3 Now will update this article once more information is released.

