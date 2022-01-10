‘Mean Girls’ at Overture postponed to later this year due to COVID-19 cases among theater company

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Just one day before the curtain was set to rise on Mean Girls at the Overture Center, officials announced Monday the show’s run in Madison is being postponed to later this year.

The move comes “due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company” of the show, Overture’s communications director Shari Gasper said Tuesday afternoon.

The show is now scheduled from August 30 to September 4. Those who bought tickets will still have seats for the new performance dates and will be emailed about their options.

