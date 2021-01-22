Meagan E. Kleinheinz

Our beautiful Meagan E. Kleinheinz passed away unexpectedly at home, on January 13, 2021.

Meagan was born on October 26, 1980 to Robert and Susan (Bussian) Kleinheinz in Deerfield, WI. Her contagious smile and presence touched everyone. Her passions in life were music and dance. Meagan participated in dance competitions all over the U.S. She graduated from Deerfield High School in Deerfield, WI, where she received a full scholarship to Oklahoma City College for dance.

In 1999, Meagan won the title, “Miss Dance Masters of Wisconsin.” In 2000 she participated with a class trip to NYC, where her dance family took classes at STEPS on Broadway. Meagan was a dancer, teacher, and mentor for so many. Besides her passion for dance and music, her other talents were choreography, art creativity, cooking, reaching out to others and caring for animals – her gracious love touched all of it.

She will be remembered for her charm and grace at Dance Studio 3-D, where her memory will live on and forever touch the hearts of others. Meagan loved all animals, especially her guinea pigs and cats, Cheesy and Allen. Meagan loved to travel, especially to concerts to see her favorite band, Deftones.

Meagan is survived by her life partner, Stephan Johnson and his family; her brother, Matthew (Elise) Kleinheinz; nephews, Peyton and Brady; niece, Ella; uncle, Larry Kleinheinz; other family and friends and her beloved cats, Cheesy and Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Susan Kleinheinz as well as grandparents, William and Lucille Kleinheinz and Howard and Elizabeth Bussain; her dear friends, Jeff Ellingson and Dawn Mick and her loving guinea pigs.

Donations can be made in her honor to Dance Studio 3-D in Lake Mills, WI.

Private services will be held at Ryan Funeral Home.

Please don’t mourn for me – I’m still here, though you don’t see. I’m right by your side each night and day -And within your heart I long to stay. My body is gone but I’m always near -I’m everything you feel, see, or hear. My spirit is free, but I’ll never depart -As long as you keep me alive in your heart. I’ll never wander out of your sight -I’m the brightest star on a warm summer night. I’ll never be beyond your reach- I’m the warm moist sand when you’re at the beach. I’m the colorful leaves when winter comes round and the pure white snow that blankets the ground. I’m the beautiful flowers of which you’re so fond -The clear cool water in a quiet pond. I’m the first bright blossom you’ll see in the spring, the first warm raindrop that April will bring. I’m the first ray of light when the sun starts to shine and you’ll see that the face in the moon is mine. When you start thinking there’s no one to love you -Talk to me and I will listen. I’ll whisper my answer through the leaves on the trees and you’ll feel my presence in the soft summer breeze. I’m the hot salty tears that flow when you weep and the beautiful dreams that come while you sleep. I’m the smile you see on a stranger’s face. Just look for me…I’m everyplace.

