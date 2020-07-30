MPD: New record number of shots fired incidents in one month

Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said we’ve hit a new record high number of shots fired incidents in one month since the police department started tracking this data.

Wahl said in the last two weeks alone, there have been 15 shots fired incidents, four people have been shot, one person fatally shot, 58 shell casings have been recovered and at least a dozen cars and homes have been struck by bullets.

Wahl said in all of 2020, there have been 140 shots fired incidents, 563 shell casings have been recovered, 27 people have been shot and 53 cars and homes hit by bullets. Wahl said this is an 87% increase in from the numbers Madison saw last year.

“It’s obviously our highest priority. We are continuing to investigate these cases,” Wahl said. “The MPD violent crime unit is leading those investigations and we are doing everything we can do hold the offenders accountable and bring some justice to the victims and their families.”

Wahl said most of the shooting incidents are targeted and not random acts of violence.

