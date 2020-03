McKenzie Family donates $50K to Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to provide coronavirus relief

A generous couple donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to help provide financial relief during the coronavirus shutdown.

