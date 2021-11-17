McFarland police investigating report of ‘possibly armed subject,’ ask public to stay inside

by Logan Rude

MCFARLAND, Wis. — McFarland police are asking the public to stay indoors as they investigate reports of a potentially armed subject near Sigglekow Road.

According to a tweet sent by Dane County Emergency Management on behalf of the McFarland Police department, authorities are asking the public to avoid the area near North Autumn Lane. Police said anyone in the area should stay inside and lock all doors and windows.

This is an emergency message from the McFarland Police Department. There is a report of a possibly armed subject in the area of N Autumn Ln in village of McFarland. If you are in this area, please stay inside and lock all doors and windows. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious — Dane County EM (@DaneCountyEM) November 17, 2021

News 3 Now has reached out to the McFarland Police Department and other authorities to learn more.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

