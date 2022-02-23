Mazomanie man inducted into Packers Fan Hall of Fame

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Mazomanie man will be forever enshrined in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Jeff Yasick was announced as this year’s inductee at a ceremony Wednesday.

“Thank you first to the Packers,” Yasick said. “I’m so happy to be in the Fan Hall of Fame.”

Yasick was one of 10 finalists for the award, which the Packers established in 1998. Green Bay is the first professional football team to have a Fan Hall of Fame.

“When I found out about the award, Jeff immediately came to mind,” Yasick’s cousin Josh Hames said. “He gets loud, he gets proud, more so than any of us.”

Hames nominated Yasick for the award.

Yasick received four club seats to a Packers home game next season, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a Packers away game next season, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

